Brad Pitt Secretly Met Angelina Jolie & Kids On Cambodia Trip — Getting Back Together?

OMG! Despite all the drama they’ve gone through since their 2016 split, Brad Pitt secretly joined Angelina Jolie and their kids on a recent trip to Cambodia, a new report claims. Does this mean they’re calling off the divorce and getting back together?! Get all the details here.

It looks like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally putting aside their differences — but sadly, it’s not because they want to get back together. They’re doing it for the kids. According to a new report, Brad actually joined Angelina in Cambodia, so he could spend more time with Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax Jolie-Pitt while she was there filming First They Killed My Father.

Brad was in Cambodia “most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule,” a source told E! News.

“All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” a second source told the news outlet. “They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

Apparently, the kids also flew to LA to spend time with Brad. “He wasn’t in Cambodia the entire time they filmed, but he made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids,” the source said.

As we previously told you, things were pretty sticky at the start of their divorce. However, now things seem to be calming down, and it’s all for the sake of their six children. “Brad has been able to spend more time with the kids. He’s doing well and is focused on healthy, clean living. He’s in a good place,” the source added.

A source also EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that this is exactly what Brad wanted to achieve with Angelina — a cordial relationship for the sake of their kids — even if “she hurt him.”

“No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids,” our source said. “Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Brad’s rep for comment.

