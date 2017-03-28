Voters Blast Bill O’Reilly For Maxine Waters Diss: Her Hair ‘Looks Like A James Brown Wig’

REX/Shutterstock

Twitter is ripping Bill O’Reilly apart for making insanely rude comments about Rep. Maxine Waters on March 27. After Bill actually compared her hair to a ‘James Brown wig’ voters completely lost it.

The internet is seriously hating on Bill O’Reilly, 67, after he made totally inappropriate remarks about Rep. Maxine Waters, 78, hair on March 27. While appearing on Fox & Friends, the O’Reilly Factor host was asked what he thought of the comments the democratic representative from California had recently made about President Donald Trump.

“I didn’t hear a word [she] said. I was looking at the James Brown wig. If we have a picture of James, it’s the same wig,” Bill said after being shown a clip of Maxine speaking on the House floor. The internet was NOT amused by the diss.

“Bill O’Reilly is coming for Rep. Maxine Waters–by making racist jokes about her hair. That tells you all you need to know about him,” Star Trek star George Takei tweeted. “I can’t believe he had the audacity to critique anyone’s appearance especially Auntie @MaxineWaters 😤😤,” another angry voter wrote.

Twitter users who don’t even support what Maxine had said laid into Bill for the horrible comment. “Hey @oreillyfactor I do not agree with @MaxineWaters politics one bit,but you commenting on her hair is very wrong,stop #ActLikeAGentleman,” one Twitter user wrote.

Bill O'Reilly is coming for Rep. Maxine Waters–by making racist jokes about her hair. That tells you all you need to know about him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 28, 2017

Every time someone speaks ill of Maxine Waters the ghost of Harriet Tubman comes down to roundhouse kick them in the back of the head. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 28, 2017

O'Reilly and @ericbolling should be suspended, if not fired, for their disgusting remarks about Maxine Waters. But Fox won't. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) March 28, 2017

Sean Spicer tells April Ryan she can't shake her head. Bill O'Reilly insults Rep. Maxine Waters' hair. What is this, Creepy Racist Tuesday? — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) March 28, 2017

I can't believe he had the audacity to critique anyone's appearance especially Auntie @MaxineWaters 😤😤 https://t.co/FLwfceHisB — MASISI DERRICK 🇭🇹 (@IAMDWRECK) March 28, 2017

Note: @MaxineWaters is the most vocal opponent of Trump in Congress. Fox News is making a concerted effort to discredit & silence her. — April (@ReignOfApril) March 28, 2017

PSA- Protect Maxine Waters.

She's on the list with Beyoncé, The Obama family, Oprah, Robin Roberts, and Mary J. Bilge. — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) March 28, 2017

Hey @oreillyfactor I do not agree with @MaxineWaters politics one bit,but you commenting on her hair is very wrong,stop #ActLikeAGentleman — Life's Jester (@HighElfArchmage) March 28, 2017

After being called out for his sexiest and racially charged comment, Bill released a statement on March 28 apologizing for the remark. “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs,” he said. “I said that again today on Fox & Friends calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair which was dumb. I apologize.”

Twitter wasn’t the only place Bill was confronted for his comment, as Fox & Friends only female co-host, Ainsley Earhardt, had reprimanded him for the comment when he first said it on the program. “I have to defend her on that,” Ainsley said. “You can’t go after a woman’s looks. I think she’s very attractive.” “I didn’t say she wasn’t attractive,” Bill said. “I love James Brown. But it’s the same hair!”

