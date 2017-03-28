‘Bates Motel’ Meets ‘Psycho’ With A Twist — Watch Rihanna As Marion In Epic Shower Scene

Image Courtesy of A&E

‘Bates Motel’ threw everyone for a curve ball on the March 27 episode, which was also the conclusion for Rihanna’s Marion Crane. Watch the scene and read how the creators came up with that huge twist below. Spoilers ahead!

In case you missed it, Rihanna did have a shower scene in last night’s Bates Motel, shot very similarly to the famous Psycho scene where Marion Crane is brutally murdered. However, when you thought Norman was on his way in to murder her, she got out of the shower.

The scene was actually six months in the planning, executive producer, Kerry Ehrin told our sister publication, TVLine. “It was a big responsibility to take an iconic film and use [that sequence] in a way that both honored it but also integrated it into the story we were telling,” Kerry said with EP Carlton Cuse adding that they didn’t want to copy the film.

“We didn’t feel like Marion would come across as a particularly empowered character if she was murdered in the shower,” he said. “We wanted her to be a fundamentally stronger, more decisive character.” Instead, Norman freed Marion and instead took on Sam (Austin Nichols), and brutally killed him.

“The idea of the person in the shower being Sam and being a type of a metaphor for Norman’s own father who was violent and who had really started all of Norman’s problems seemed so fitting to the story we were telling,” Kerry said.

“This turn represented a significant advancement. He was not in drag [because] he’s conscious of his act of violence,” Carlton added about Norman doing the killing in his plainclothes. “And even though Sam is a [jerk] he doesn’t deserve to be murdered. And Norman’s conscious awareness of that is a hugely catalytic event that leads into how we plan to end the series.”

Kerry also added that was like “a birth for Norman,” because he’s not just killing Sam but also to him, he’s “trying to kill the source of his illness.”

