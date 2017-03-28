Arshiya Malik Dead: Zayn’s Cousin, 5, Tragically Dies After Years Battling Brain Tumor

Courtesy of Instagram

We are devastated to report that Zayn Malik’s cousin, Arshiya Malik, has died after years of suffering from a horrific brain tumor. She was just five years old.

Arshiya Malik, 5, has passed away at the young age of five, her family confirmed on social media. The child, who is a cousin of Zayn Malik, 24, has reportedly been suffering from a brain tumor since at least 2014. “An angel wrote in the book of life my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book.. ‘Too beautiful for earth,’ R.I.P. baby doll,” Arshiya’s mom, Zileh Malik, wrote on Instagram March 28.

An angel wrote in the book of life my baby's date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book.. 'Too beautiful for earth' R.I.P baby doll.. ❤️🙏🏽 #keeparshiyainyourduas A post shared by Zileh Malik (@zilehmalik_) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:07am PDT

It was in 2014 that Arshiya’s cousin, Aaroosa Malik, revealed that the then-toddler was battling a brain tumor, sharing that “doctors have given up on Arshiya but she is still fighting brave like a soldier,” and adding that, at that point, she had already undergone two operations.

Despite their nearly 20 year age difference, Zayn and his little cousin were very close and were photographed together quite often — she even joined him at his then-girlfriend, Perrie Edwards’, 21st birthday party in 2014. The singer has yet to publicly comment on this tragic news, but we can imagine that he is absolutely devastated. Arshiya’s date of death has not been confirmed, but Zayn’s sister, Safaa Malik, posted her tribute on March 27. “RIP beautiful princess,” she wrote. “[You] will always be loved and missed Xxx.” We are so heartbroken for the family.

Of course, Zayn’s loyal fans started flooding him with love and support upon hearing this news. “Heartbroken. We’re wishing to all the Malik family love & support, she will be missed,” one fan account wrote. Another added, “so sorry for your loss zayn, your cousin is a beautiful angel now, please stay strong babe.”

