The War Over ‘American Idol’: Will The Show Stay At FOX Or Go To NBC?

NBC and FOX are going to war over ‘American Idol,’ according to a shocking new report. Both networks want the chance to resurrect the beloved singing competition series. Does NBC even have a chance since the show aired on FOX for 15 seasons? Here’s what we know!

NBC and FOX are going all out to bring American Idol back, TMZ reports. The networks have already submitted bids to FremantleMedia, the production company that owns the rights to American Idol. A decision about the fate of the soon-to-be revived show could arrive as early as next week.

Even though American Idol aired originally on FOX from 2002 to 2016, NBC reportedly wants the show to take some of the weight off The Voice, which currently airs twice a year. Adam Levine, 38, reportedly only wants to do one cycle a year. He’s judged every season of The Voice since the show started in 2011, even with Maroon 5 touring around the globe and the birth of his first child, Dusty Rose, in Sept. 2016. If NBC were to nab Idol, the network would rotate American Idol and The Voice on their schedule, with each show only airing once a year.

Regardless of which network gets the show, will any of the past Idol judges return? The reboot would have a new panel of judges, the report claims. While on FOX, American Idol reportedly became too expensive to produce with the costs of talent like host Ryan Seacrest, 42, and judges Jennifer Lopez, 47, Keith Urban, 49, and Harry Connick Jr, 49. However, both NBC and FOX would like to have Ryan back as the host for the revival series. The American Idol revival is expected to premiere summer 2018 or mid-season 2019.

NBC started having talks with FremantleMedia about reviving American Idol as early as Feb. 2017. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that the network has big plans for the show, and one of NBC’s ideas is to get Kelly Clarkson, 34, the first-ever American Idol winner, as a judge. We also reported EXCLUSIVELY that JLo wants to be a part of the reboot in some way. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to NBC and FOX for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think an American Idol revival should go to NBC or stay with FOX? Let us know!