Alicia Vikander Is A Complete Badass In First Official ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ Photos

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Has she ever looked better? The first official stills of Alicia Vikander in the new and improved ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ film are here, and we have to say — she looks really intense! Do you think she can pull it off?

By the photos we saw on set of Alicia Vikander, we knew that the 28-year-old actress could pull off the role that Angelina Jolie made so famous 14 years ago.

“When I was asked to take on this role I got really excited—Lara Croft is a truly iconic character,“ Alicia told Vanity Fair in a new interview, that goes along with the photos. “I think people can identify with her for lots of different reasons, but for me I very much see her as a model for many young women.”

In the photos, she looks ready to fight in khakis, a tank top, and hair pulled back into a ponytail. “She’s trying to carve out her place in the world and connect her future with her past,” Alicia added. “She also has a fantastic mix of traits—tough, smart, vulnerable, plus she’s kick ass! She is also uniquely different to other characters I have taken on previously. It’s a lot of fun trying to get into Lara’s head and the challenge of getting to grips with such a physical role is an element of this project that I find an absolute thrill.”

Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu also star in the film, set to come out on March 16, 2018. Here’s the official description:

“Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alicia looks like a modern-day Lara Croft?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.