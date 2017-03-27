Zayn Malik Fears Harry Styles Will ‘Steal His Thunder’ With His New Solo Music?

There’s one person who isn’t thrilled that Harry Styles has solo music coming soon, and that’s Zayn Malik! Zayn is scared that Harry’s success could ‘overshadow’ what he’s worked so hard to achieve post-1D, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. Does he really have anything to worry about?

Zayn Malik, 24, was the first member of One Direction to leave the band and release solo music, but he certainly wasn’t the last. While Louis Tomlinson, 23, has already hit the scene with the catchy “Just Hold On”, it’s Harry Styles‘ turn. And that has Zayn worried.

” Zayn has been flying high on his success as a solo artist, but he’s stressing out big time now that Harry’s coming out with a new album. He’s worried that Harry is going to steal his thunder and overshadow what he’s worked so hard for,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Out of all the 1D guys, Harry is the one Zayn has always felt the most competitive with, and with good reason,” the source said. “He’s been hearing from music insiders that Harry’s new work is the bomb, it’s edgy, it’s different and it’s going to dominate the charts.”

Harry’s music is definitely going to rock, but isn’t there room for everyone to get along? We’d never replace our love for Zayn with our love for Harry; we love them equally! Harry’s debut single sounds incredible, even if we haven’t heard a peep yet. Harry teased the upcoming music in a sexy commercial, and all anyone could really tell from the spot was that the song’s dropping on April 7! Can anyone wait that long?

Harry had promised he’d show off his “most authentic self” on his solo album! Getting excited over Harry’s new music doesn’t mean we don’t love what Zayn puts out. There’s room in our hearts for all the One Directioners!

