Amazing! WWE Superstar Paige made an appearance in public over the weekend — the first since her nude pics and sex tape leaked online on March 17. And guess what? She was all smiles as cameras captured her at an Imperio Lucha Lubre event in Lima, Peru, while watching her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, wrestle in the main event! See the pic here.

Paige appeared in good spirits while standing in the crowd, according to ProWrestlingSheet.com. She was even “acknowledged during the event and shown on the big screen.” So cool!

And the reason why this makes us feel so good is because on March 20, Paige’s dad warned haters to back off of his daughter because he feared she might take her own life. “My last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter: I have just spoken to her over Facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip,” Ricky Knight wrote in a post on March 20. “She has not killed anyone [or] robbed anyone. She was having sex in a private situation between consulting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes. As her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her; it will be no good backing her when it’s too late like many other celebrities who have left us.”

It’s good to see her back in a positive headspace. We hope to see her smiling more often from here on out!

