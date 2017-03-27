Lucian Wintrich: 5 Things To Know About The Reporter Who Claims Malia Obama Dissed Him

REX/Shutterstock

Lucian Wintrich: you probably haven’t heard his name, but Malia Obama allegedly lashed out at this right-wing reporter at a New York City social club! Here are 5 things to know about the pundit accusing the former first daughter of verbally attacking him.

Lucian Wintrich, 28, a right-wing reporter for an outlet called Gateway Pundit, accused President Barack Obama’s 18-year-old daughter Malia Obama of confronting him at a social club on March 25. He claims that when a friend pointed out to Malia who he was, she yelled that she wanted “punch him in the face.” Whoa! So who is this dude stirring up drama with the first daughter?

1. He’s a reporter for a right-wing website.

Lucian has written dozens of articles for Trump-supporting website Gateway Pundit. Many of his pieces attack the Obama administration and support Donald Trump’s policies, which perhaps explains why Malia would be so angry at him.

2. He’s got a creative side.

Lucian doesn’t just write conservative news. He also describes himself on his website as “a brand strategist and digital creative” who “in addition to writing a dozen scripts and a few half finished books, he freelances as a graphic/web designer.” His Instagram also boasts some impressive photography — many of his works feature nude models in edgy positions.

3. He’s a big fan of Milo Yiannopolis, and they have a lot in common.

Lucian and Milo are both proud gay men with shockingly right-leaning views. Lucian has even posed for pics with the controversial “villain” and posted a pic of Milo dressing up in drag to show support.

4. This isn’t his first dramatic run-in.

Lucian also accused Fox News’ Jon Decker of assaulting him at a White House press conference while waiting for the restroom. He claimed that Jon “loudly informed the entire room that I hate blacks, women, Hispanics, Jews, and other minorities.” On top of that, he says Jon “physically cornered” him to prevent him from going to the restroom, and then grabbed his arm. Lucian insists that none of the accusations Jon made about him are true, and that his boyfriend is Hispanic.

5. He’s starting a website to give a voice to ALL opinions.

He might be a right-wing pundit, but he recently announced his new company Rabble, which will show both sides of the story. “I believe that intelligent and thought out content should always surpass political leanings,” he writes. “Too often are these notions are stripped from the media entities we currently have. With Rabble, we are going to help give everyone who has a *thought out* opinion a voice and platform to tackle whatever that might be.”

