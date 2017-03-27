Hailie Scott Mathers: 5 Things To Know About Eminem’s Beautiful 21-Year-Old Daughter

Courtesy of Instagram

We watched Hailie Scott Mathers, Eminem’s daughter, grow up right in front of our eyes, from when she was just a baby, to attending her first prom, and now being a beautiful young adult. But who is Hailie now that she’s grown into her own person? Here are 5 facts about her.

1. She inspired many of Slim Shady’s songs.

Hailie Scott Mathers has been named in at least 22 of her infamous rapper father Eminem’s explosive songs. Just a few of these hits include “Hailie’s Song,” “My Dad’s Gone Crazy,” “Kim,” “97 Bonnie & Clyde,” “Beautiful” and “My Darling.” How cute is that?!

2. She’s a Christmas baby.

Hailie was born on Dec. 25, 1995. That means that she turned 21 on Christmas Day 2016! It’s crazy how fast the time flies by. It feels like she was just a baby when Eminem sang his hit “Mockingbird”!

3. She was named Homecoming Queen in high school.

It’s no wonder why Hailie was so popular in high school: she’s stunningly beautiful, wildly intelligent, and has a famous dad! In 2013 she won the title of Homecoming Queen at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, Michigan. She graduated with honors less than a year later in June 2014. That’s one impressive teenager!

4. She has a precious pup named Lottie.

Hailie often shows off her precious shiba inu pup named Lottie on her Instagram. She even posted a slideshow devoted to the doggo on National Puppy Day, writing “Happy #nationalpuppyday from the sassiest pup around.” Aww!

5. She’s graduating from college soon.

Hailie enrolled at Michigan State University after graduating in 2014. Though no one knows for sure what she majored in, if she’s doing a regular Bachelor program, she should be starting her final year of school this fall!

