‘DWTS’: Everything To Know About Alan Bersten, The Troupe Member Filling In For Maks

Image Courtesy of ABC

Maks Chmerkovskiy isn’t dancing this week on ‘ Dancing with the Stars,’ so troupe member Alan Bersten is stepping in and will dance with Heather Morris! So how much do you really know about Alan?

Alan Bersten, 22, will step in on Monday night for Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was injured during rehearsal with Heather Morris on March 24. This week, he and Heather will be dancing the Jive to Little Mix‘s “Grown.” While Alan is not a regular on the show, he’s actually been part of the Dancing with the Stars troupe for five consecutive seasons, and you may have notice he’s the go-to member for filling in after injuries.

Alan filled in for Mark Ballas during season 22 when he was hurt, dancing the Salsa with Paige VanZant after only two hours of practice together. He later came back for their trio dance, which sparked rumors about some sort of romance happening between Alan and Paige. Last season when Gleb Savchenko hurt his knee, Alan stepped in again to rehearse all week with Jana Kramer.

Before joining the Dancing with the Stars troupe, Alan was a contestant on season ten of So You Think You Can Dance, and made it to the final 12. Of course that’s been a stepping stone for many pros including Allison Holker, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson. Many pros have began as troupe members — Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, and Sasha Farber — so you’d think he’d be the next to move up to full-time. At this point, he has the experience.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alan should be the next new pro? Do you think he and Heather will do well? Let us know! Dancing with the Stars airs on Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.