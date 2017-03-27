Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: When Are They Thinking Of Getting Married?

REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance is a total home run, so…when can we expect to hear wedding bells? The baseball player wants to marry the woman of his dreams very soon, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on when they’ll take the next step!

What’s the rush? Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, have only been dating for a couple of months, so don’t count on a wedding happening this year. “For a marriage or engagement to happen this year is a little far fetched and will probably be pushed to a later date, maybe 2018 or 2019” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are being realistic and work is obviously something that is taking over things right now. Jen is hustling like crazy for the rest of the year and Alex is busy with all his broadcasting commitments.”

This news comes after a Mar. 25 report that claims the baseball star knows Jen’s the one, and can see himself marrying her in the next few years. His friends, on the other hand, reportedly thought their relationship was just a fling — BOY, WERE THEY WRONG! Alex and the bootylicious Latina have basically been inseparable since going public, traveling the world together, snuggling at baseball games, and gazing into each other’s eyes over romantic candlelit dinners. Most recently, the lovebirds were spotted getting extra cozy at the Bel-Air Hotel.

Exchanging vows is definitely a part of the plan, but they’re both being careful not to move too fast too quickly. “They are both still getting acclimated with each other’s kids, and they just want everything to be perfect,” the source continues. “They know that special things take time, so there is no rush. Everything is going smoothly right now.” Following her sudden split from Drake, we can’t blame Jen for wanting to protect her heart and take things slow. Rome wasn’t built in a day, right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer and Alex will make it to the altar? Tell us why or why not!

