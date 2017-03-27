What To Do Before Prom & Want To Pack In Your Purse: Brec Bassinger’s Prep Tips

Courtesy of Instagram

You already selected your dress and decided on the perfect hairstyle, but there’s way more prep that goes into prom night! Brec Bassinger shared her real-life tips on how to prep ahead of time and what you should never leave home without on prom night!

Everyone obviously wants to have an amazing time on prom night and the best thing you can do to ensure you have a stress-free day is plan out as much as you can ahead of time. Trust me, it’s so easy to underestimate how much time you need and you definitely don’t want to scramble at the last minute in a fit of tears as your date is on their way over! With so many amazing fashion and beauty tips it can be hard to prioritize what you definitely need to do ahead of the big night — so, where should you begin? We enlisted Brec Bassinger, 17, to offer up her expert tips for prom-night-planning! The stylish star is no stranger to getting glam, having attended her fair share of proms and red carpets, so she was the perfect person to offer up advice.

We got to catch up with the teen at the Sherri Hill show during New York Fashion Week, where she shared her perfect prep tips. “Make sure your dress is hemmed,” she said. “Don’t go too crazy on the high heels because mid-night, like mid-night, not midnight, you will want to take them off,” she joked, (but she’s totally right). “Pack your lipstick, because after you eat you’ll want to touch it up,” she said, and added: “Listen to the current, most popular songs so you know what’s going to be playing.”

Brec always looks perfectly put together, but even the stylish star found herself in the middle of a mortifying moment the first time she attended prom — hey, it happens! “The first prom I went to, I was a freshman and everyone else was a senior, and I was like, okay, I’ll wear a short dress since everyone else is an upperclassman and every single other girl there had on long, fancy dresses and I stepped on the back of one girl’s dress and she kept walking and it ripped. I felt so so bad,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important that your dress isn’t too long for you because it will get destroyed if it is!”

When it comes to trends, Brec is really loving backless dresses. “I’m very much into backless, I’m totally okay if the front’s kind of plain but the back is the popping part,” she shared.

Even though the down-to-earth teen admitted she totally gets nervous around her crush, she still offered up some great tips for ensuring your prom night goes smoothly with your date. “I’m always nervous! I would say don’t be nervous, but that’s kind of impossible,” she said. I guess wear deodorant,” she added. “Pack Listerine strips and be prepared for a slow dance. Honestly, I’m the type of girl who looks up YouTube videos: ‘How to slow dance.'”

It’s impossible to plan the perfect prom night, but the best thing you can do is be prepared and get ready to have fun!

