Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game time! LeBron James and his NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Texas to battle the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Mar. 27th at 8pm EST. Catch every dunk, three-pointer and free throw online here!

The NBA playoffs are around the corner but first, two of the best teams in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs, will be facing off in their final regular season meeting. On Jan. 21st these two teams tangled with the Spurs getting the win on the road 118-115 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. The Cavs will use this game as an opportunity for revenge as they try to hand the Spurs a loss in San Antonio.

Both of these teams have clinched spots in the playoffs prior to the tipoff of this late season game. At 47-25 in the Eastern Conference, the champion Cavaliers have not only secured their spot in the postseason, but have also locked-up their division. The Spurs, however, have the better overall record in the Western Conference with 56 wins and 16 losses but have no chance of winning their division which has been clinched by Stephen Curry, 29, and his Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James, 32, is on fire headed towards the playoffs recently calling out his team for being too soft. King James is in the middle of another MVP season producing numbers like 26, 8 and 8 on the floor everyday. The big man has been carrying his team all season and will be facing an equally impressive Kawhi Leonard, 25, who has been banging-out 26, 3 and 6 for the Spurs. Good luck to both ballers in this one!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this epic NBA contest? Will the Cavaliers get a wild win on the road or can the San Antonio Spurs continue to dominate the champs? Let us know what you think will be the final score in this basketball game!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.