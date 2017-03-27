Val Kilmer’s Bizarre Tweets About Cate Blanchett — Twitter Stalking Her?

REX/Shutterstock

Val Kilmer, you good? The actor went on a days-long, obsessive Twitter rant about Cate Blanchett that began on March 24, and it’s actually scary. He revealed that he once flew to Australia just to ‘talk’ to Cate, and Kilmer even admitted that he’s had dreams about her. You have to see this..

It would be an understatement to say that Val Kilmer, 57, is a huge fan of Cate Blanchett, 47. He spent his weekend tweeting odd and “creepy,” [as some Twitter users described it] messages about the actress, with whom he starred in the 2003 Western, The Missing with.

It all started on March 24, when Val posted a selfie of himself with the tweet, “Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate.” And, he went on with seemingly stalker-esque tweets that you can read below!

Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett. Her husband met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate. pic.twitter.com/xSoYxRi0jh — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

Tweet # 2 revealed that Val actually had multiple dreams with Cate in them. He made sure to mention that her husband was not present in either dream…

Cate is happily married to Australian playwright, Andrew Upton, 51. They tied the knot in 1997 and have four children together — Dashiell John, 15, Roman Robert, 12, Ignatius Martin, 8, and Edith Vivian Patricia. The couple announced that they had adopted a baby girl, Edith in 2015.

And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 24, 2017

Kilmer then retweeted this “woman crush Wednesday” GIF of Blanchett on March 24.

The next part of his rant spilled into March 25, when he professed how “real” Cate is.

She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Then, Val got a bit deeper when he said that he once forgot his lines in a project he worked on with Cate because he was so mesmerized about how she picked up a shovel. To each his own… right?

Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

Next up, came this sultry photo of Cate.

I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean? pic.twitter.com/xlcaCTT1QI — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017

After receiving some harsh backlash and accusations of stalking Cate, Val tweeted what appeared to be a response. He defended himself by claiming that his tweets were out of “respect and admiration” for Cate.

I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Then, Val continued his rant on March 26, when he put out a few defensive tweets. This time, he was much more respectful of Cate’s husband. He claimed that he’d met Andrew and everyone had “gotten along just fine.”

She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Val called out anyone who thought he should change the way he speaks about an “artist” aka Cate, who he admires. He even argued that people don’t understand how hard of a job acting truly is and that other actors count on the “respect of their peers.”

Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role. — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017

Val ended his rant where he declared that Cate would support his tweets. In fact, he even admitted that she would “love” what he said. Well, Cate has yet to comment on Val’s odd tweets. But, we’re very curious as to how she and her husband really feel about Val’s bizarre and borderline inappropriate rant.

Cate doesn’t have a Twitter account, so if she were to speak out on the tweets, you wouldn’t find her response on the outspoken site. But, one thing is for sure; Val is Cate’s biggest fan.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Val’s tweets were inappropriate?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.