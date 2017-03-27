Selena Gomez ‘Lost It’ When The Weeknd Privately Serenaded Her After Brazil Concert

Selena Gomez was first in line to support The Weekend as he played to a crowd of thousands at Lollapalooza on March 26! Now, we’ve exclusively learned that the couple’s private time backstage was even more special. Here’s what Abel did for Sel that made her so happy she cried!

“The Weeknd, 26, laid it on thick to Selena Gomez, 24, after his show, when they were together backstage in private,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of what went down behind the scenes after his set at the huge São Paulo, Brazil festival. “When they got a moment alone, he just started singing singing Usher‘s ‘Superstar’ to her.” How cute is that?! This is why it pays to date musicians, people.

“He was all up in it too, singing the hell out of the hook, telling her ‘he’ll be her groupie because she’s his superstar and he’s her number one fan!'” the insider continues, adding: “He wanted Selena to know just how much he adores her, and how thankful he is to have her with him on his tour.” Indeed, Sel has been taking time out of her busy schedule to follow him around South America (Colombia was also on the itinerary)! She really is “legendary,” as Usher puts it…

São Paulo , Brazil 🇧🇷 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

As for Selena’s reaction to her private concert? “She damn near lost it,” the source reveals, “And cried. Abel keeps surprising her with the most genuine and spontaneous of things.” Aww! We don’t blame the “Same Old Love” singer for getting emotional over her beau’s gesture. Can’t wait to see where they head next!

