Selena Gomez ‘Empowered’ By Dating The Weeknd: I’m Enjoying Having A ‘Personal Life’

Courtesy of Today

How sweet is this? Selena Gomez is finally done hiding her affection for The Weeknd, and she revealed in a March 27 interview that she absolutely loves having him be such a big part of her ‘personal life,’ and that she’s ’empowered’ by him. WATCH!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are going strong, and she couldn’t be more thrilled about that! “Right now, I’m actually enjoying finding moments for myself,” Sel said in an interview on the TODAY show. “I like having a little mystery to where I’m at. I think that makes me feel very empowered, very in control of where I’m at.” WATCH:

“I’m taking time to have a personal life,” she added. “I’m doing things that I love that I’m passionate about that I care about…it just makes me happy.”

The “Same Old Love” singer also had an inspiring message for young women. “I’ve tried to use my platform to live by example,” she explained. “I want [girls] to see that they’re able to have the same dreams and same goals. There’s so much pressure for young girls and I want them to feel capable of doing anything.” So good!

Meanwhile, Selena and The Weeknd continue to jet around the globe as she supports him during his concerts. We know they’ve been to Venice, Florence, Zurich, Amsterdam, Toronto and Colombia, and now they were just spotted in Brazil, where she cheered him on as he performed a headlining Lollapalooza set. And as we previously told you exclusively, Abel even picked up a few special gifts for Sel while they were in South America. We’ve heard he’s “obsessed with lingerie” and since “Brazilians take their lingerie very seriously,” he was sure to buy some for his girlfriend. Spicy!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Sel is flaunting her love for her BF? Tell us what you think of this new interview!

