Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Mobbed By Out Of Control Fans Leaving Brazil Hotel: Scary Video

Things got incredibly hectic when Selena Gomez and The Weeknd left their hotel in Brazil on March 26. Over-zealous fans swarmed the couple’s car, resulting in total chaos and even putting people in danger. Watch the scene unfold here.

Dozens of fans lined up to catch a glimpse of Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, leaving their hotel in Brazil on March 26, but things quickly got out of control. A video filmed from a car driving through the chaotic scene shows fans lined up down what appears to be a main road, avidly chasing the couple’s black car as it drives away. Security attempted to push people away from the moving cars, but the mob was simply too big. More than one individual is thrown to the ground by officials trying to keep them safe, and it’s truly terrifying to see it all play out.

As we previously told you, Selena joined her man in South America over the weekend to support him while he continues his tour there. She was seen at his March 26 show, proudly watching from the side of the stage as he performed — she was even pictured on the big screen at one point, and naturally, the crowd went wild!

The 27-year-old doesn’t have another show until April 1, when he’ll perform at Lollapalooza in Argentina, followed by another concert in Chile the next day. It’s unclear what the pair will do in the coming days until then, but The Weeknd does have several weeks off after that before his tour resumes again at the end of the month, so there’ll be plenty of time for them to spend together!

It’s hard to believe that Selena and The Weeknd just went public with their romance two and a half months ago, as things definitely seem to be very serious already. Remember, she flew to Europe to be with him while he was on the road earlier this month, then joined him in his hometown, Toronto, for a few days, too! We can’t wait to hear what new music comes out of this…

HollywoodLifers, do you think these fans were too out of control? What would you do if you saw Selena and The Weeknd?