‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Part 2 Recap: Nathan’s ‘Big’ Penis Causes Issues For Jenelle

Image Courtesy of MTV

Jenelle may be in a serious relationship with David, but all she could talk about was Nathan’s ‘big’ penis on the March 27 reunion special for ‘Teen Mom 2’. Apparently, Jenelle still has a naked picture of Nathan in her possession, and the shocking reveal caused all sorts of issues for her.

So the March 27 reunion special for Teen Mom 2 started with Jenelle saying she believes Nathan wants to get back together with her. Dr. Drew, however, wasn’t so convinced. In fact, he told Jenelle that she seems to be reading into certain text messages that Nathan sends her. But one text that Nathan sent David seemed pretty peculiar.

According to Jenelle, Nathan once sent David a late-night text that said, “You’re just jealous of my p-bug, man.” When David asked Jenelle was a “p-bug” is, she told him, “that’s what [Nathan] calls his penis.”

Jenelle said it wasn’t funny, but Nathan, who was sitting on the couch next to her, told Dr. Drew, “Ryan, her friend, told me that I guess she had a naked picture of me, and [David] got really upset because he said, ‘I’m sorry I don’t have a bigger penis than Nathan and can’t satisfy you the way he did.'”

Jenelle quickly defended herself, saying, “I don’t talk to Ryan,” but David was still upset. So much so, in fact, that he refused to come out on stage with Jenelle.

Jenelle later called up her “friend” Ryan and asked him if Nathan’s story was true, and he said no, so Jenelle told the audience and Dr. Drew that Nathan was just making up lies again.

Later, when Barbara came out on stage, she and Jenelle fought over custody of Jace, and talked about how they’re both hurt by the situation at hand. Jenelle said she should get her son back because she “bought land,” while Barbara said she’s hurt by the fact that Jenelle wants nothing to do with her. Sadly, nothing got resolved.

And when it was Leah‘s turn to take the stage, she just said how her girls are doing great in school and she’s on good terms with Cory and Miranda. Jeremy also came up in conversation, but it was pretty boring — so much so that we can’t remember what was said. There’s a reason Leah’s segment was 9 minutes, while Jenelle’s was over 30.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of Part 2 of the reunion special? Tell us below!

