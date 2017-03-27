REX Shutterstock

Step aside, Ed Sheeran! You may have some competition coming your way, seeing as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello proved they might be able to sing your love song ‘Kiss Me’ better than you can!

Okay, be forewarned, this is almost too cute to handle. On March 27, Shawn Mendes, 18, posted a video to Instagram of him and Camila Cabello, 20, singing Ed Sheeran‘s “Kiss Me.” Shawn captioned the clip of him and the former Fifth Harmony group member singing perfectly in sync, “Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos..lol i love the ‘killed that’ face we both make at the end @camila_cabello.” Honestly, they did totally slay the romantic track!

The video, which uses a black and white filter, shows Camila sitting super close Shawn as he strums on an acoustic guitar throughout their duet. ” “Kiss me like you wanna be loved/You wanna be loved/You wanna be loved/This feels like I’m falling in love/Falling in love/Falling in love,” the pair croon before the “Mercy” singer finishes with a confident “Yeah!” Now, we think it’s just horrible of them to tease us with this particular song, seeing as rumors of a romance between the two have been swirling for a while.

Though this video is not an official cover of Ed’s song, we are sure that fans of all three singers would LOVE for Camila and Shawn to lay down their own version of the track. These two always have the best time performing together and their artistic relationship is definitely one of our favorites. Plus, they look super cute while singing a love song!

