Sharna Burgess & Bonner Bolton: Why They Won’t Make Relationship Official On ‘DWTS’

Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton are doing everything in their power to shut down relationship rumors, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the ‘DWTS’ couple IS exploring a potential romance — they’re just trying really hard to keep it on the DL. Find out why!

“Everything landed on Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton‘s laps so fast that they wanted to slow down things down even before anything really started. They both were not ready for all the attention their chemistry brought out and are not interested in having a relationship out for everyone to see and comment on. There is still an attraction and they want to see where things go and possibly make things official, but they don’t want to do it for the press — they want to do it for them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, we love witnessing the chemistry between Sharna and Bonner, but we also love how they’re trying to protect their new romance. The pressure of the public’s opinion could very easily destroy any potential they may have. And that, we would NOT want.

Fortunately for their relationship, Sharna and Bonner are doing everything they can to squash any romance rumors. Recently, Bonner said he’s totally single. “I’m not [dating anyone],” he confessed to ET, adding that he’s “100% single” and “full on available.” Obviously, it’s just a ploy to keep the public’s interest at bay. Sharna also said something similar.

“We’re not together,” Sharna told ET. “We obviously have great chemistry, we love working together and Bonner is an incredibly good-looking guy. I want to keep supporting him and working hard every week in the competition!”

Their chemistry is undeniable, so we hope something great comes from their time working together. We’re just disappointed it won’t be shown on air.

