Rasheeda: Forget About Kirk Frost & His Player Ways, Focus On Your Kids & Career

Rasheeda has been put through the wringer on this season of ‘L&HH,’ since her husband Kirk Frost admitted to cheating. At this point, the reality star needs to forget about his player ways and stay focused on her well-being, two sons and career!

Our hearts are aching for Rasheeda Bucker-Frost! The reality star’s relationship with her husband Kirk Frost is being put to the test on this season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, especially after Jasmine Washington came out of the woodwork claiming that he fathered her child. It’s hard to sit idly by and watch Rasheeda being played, when she keeps trying so hard to make their romance work. Kirk admitted to his wife that he “messed around,” which is a start, but he NEEDS to change. At this point, do you girl, and focus on your well-being, career and two sons!

Rasheeda is a bombshell with a good heart and a successful career, who always holds her man down while taking care of the kids, so needless to say she’s a catch. Kirk is painting himself as a distrustful guy, but obviously Rasheeda sees something special in him, or she wouldn’t have stuck by his side for 17 years and had two of his children. Look, we know nobody is perfect, but it’s not cool to treat your partner like that. Why in the world would Kirk want to throw away what they have for some temporary satisfaction? We all know the annoying answer, but is it really worth it?

This cheating story line is hopefully hyped up for the cameras, since their relationship was something special. However, that throwback clip of Kirk in the spa with two other women wasn’t exactly a good look. Rasheeda’s mom made sure justice was served by driving over his prized motorcycle, but still, most of us would rather see Kirk being a great husband to Rasheeda.

It’s normal to want to play the blame game, but we still don’t know the full story about Jasmine’s allegations. However, cheating is not to be taken lightly, as it’s a betrayal of trust and causes so much pain (whether a man or woman does it). Kirk has to resist temptation or decide to let Rasheeda go free and be single, so she can be with a man who will give her the life and love she wants. Even most cheaters hate being cheated on, so it’s time to set a new example!

