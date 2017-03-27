‘Pretty Little Liars’: Watch The First Heart-Pounding Minute Of The Final Season Premiere

#PLLEndGame has officially started. With just three weeks left to go before the final season of ‘Pretty Little Liars’ premieres on April 18, FreeForm has released the first minute of the season premiere, and it’ll have you on the edge of your seat! Watch the full clip here.

Is Spencer (Troian Bellisario) alive after suffering that terrible gunshot wound? Will Toby (Keegan Allen) survive that horrific car crash? All of these questions and more are addressed in the very first minute of the final season premiere for Pretty Little Liars. And thanks to Freeform, we have that clip here for YOUR viewing pleasure.

As the minute-long clip begins, we see Spencer being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, but when the EMT asks her who her mom is, she can’t even answer him. But maybe that has less to do with the extremity of her injury and more to do with the fact that she just learned Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) is her biological mother!

Then, 27 seconds in, Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) are seen rushing into the hospital, talking about how they should have stayed with Spencer and stopped Mary from running away.

“So it was Noel the whole time? Noel and Jenna?” Alison asks in regards to the identity of A.D.

“We know they were connected to Charlotte and Rollins,” says Aria.

“Connected doesn’t mean a motive,” Hanna interjects.

“Maybe they thought we knew too much about something,” Emily adds.

Then, after Aria asks where Jenna went, she suggests that if Noel was A.D., and Noel is dead, then is someone else after them? “Don’t say that out loud,” Emily says before Aria can finish her sentence.

And just before the clip ends, we see Toby being carted into the hospital on a stretcher — totally unconscious.

