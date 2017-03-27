Pink Out Day: How You Can Join Planned Parenthood’s Reproductive Rights Protest

REX/Shutterstock

Who’s ready to protest? Planned Parenthood is holding Pink Out Day on March 29, a day when their supporters wear bright pink to show anti-women politicians just how many people they’re up against! Learn how you can join the protest and what you need to do here!

The GOP’s Obamacare replacement bill may not have passed, but that doesn’t mean that Planned Parenthood isn’t in danger. The nationwide women’s health provider is in constant flux of being defunded, and they’re not about to go down without a fight. With the organization’s life on the line yet again, Planned Parenthood is holding a day of action and protest for their supporters: Pink Out Day!

So, what’s Pink Out Day? The premise is simple, but makes a huge impact. Planned Parenthood wants all supporters of reproductive rights to wear pink on March 29, in an effort to show anti-women’s health politicians how many people are willing stand up for what they believe in.

As Planned Parenthood puts it on the Pink Out Day page: “We will fight like hell to protect our 2.5 million patients a year and the 1 in 5 women that will go to Planned Parenthood in her life. It’s a day for people to unite and say: We resist. We are strong. And we’re not backing down — not today, not ever.”

Pink Out Day isn’t a physical protest to attend, so you can participate no matter where you are. There are several ways to get involved, besides rocking a pink shirt. You can join a Thunderclap! If that makes no sense, it means you can schedule a message about the importance of funding Planned Parenthood appear on your social media accounts at 12:00pm on March 29. Easy and effective!

There’s also the option to pink out your profile picture — aka make it Planned Parenthood pink and say “#IStandWithPP” at the bottom. Post an awesome Pink Out Selfie on social media and use that hashtag, and RSVP to the Facebook event. It’s all about seeing the numbers of participants!

