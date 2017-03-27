Patrick Stewart In Drag Is Kellyanne Conway IRL — See The Shocking Pics

AP Images/REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

If Kate McKinnon ever gets bored of playing Kellyanne Conway on ‘SNL,’ Sir Patrick Stewart could step right into the role. You’ve got to see how he once dressed up in drag and looked EXACTLY like President Donald Trump’s advisor.

This can not be unseen! Sir Patrick Stewart in drag is a dead ringer for Donald Trump‘s advisor Kellyanne Conway, 50, and he didn’t even know who she was when he dressed up as a woman. The acting legend dolled up in Apr. 2016 to promote his Starz TV show Blunt Talk and this was months before Kellyanne signed on as then-candidate Donald’s campaign manager. Unknowingly, his platinum blonde wig, overly made-up eyes and prosthetic nose made him look like Kellyanne’s real life twin!

The 76-year-old thespian posted a photo of himself getting ready for an Emmy “For Your Consideration” event to his Twitter account with the caption “Something is happening in Hollywood tonight.” Immediately fans compared his look to resembling Dame Helen Mirren, 71. But thanks to the photo resurfacing on Mar. 27, a side by side shows he’s inadvertently channeled Kellyanne without even knowing who she was!

Patrick is definitely not a fan of Donald and his administration so he would probably jump at the chance to don the look to skewer Kellyanne on Saturday Night Live. Currently Kate McKinnon, 33, slays with her killer impersonation, but we would LOVE to see how the X-Men star would portray the “alternative facts” loving adviser. Trump already hates it that the show uses women to play some of the top males in his administration with Kate’s amazing version of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, 70, and Melissa McCarthy‘s dead-on impression of Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45. Having Patrick in drag play Kellyanne would probably drive Trump up the wall!

The classically trained actor revealed that he’s so disturbed by Trump’s presidency that he’s becoming a U.S. citizen so he can properly protest him as an American. The Brit revealed on The View in early Mar. that, “You know, we have our own problems. We have Brexit. But I’m not a (US) citizen. However, there is, maybe it’s the only good thing as the result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American, too.” He added, “Because all of my friends in Washington said there’s only one thing you can do: fight, fight, oppose, oppose. But I can’t do it because I’m not a citizen.”

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Patrick play Kellyanne on SNL?

