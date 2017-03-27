Paris and Prince Jackson are not just sister and brother — they’re besties, and now they’ve got the ink to prove it! See the pic of their new matching tattoos, and read their sweet messages to each other, right here.
Paris Jackson, 18, and her younger brother Prince Jackson, 15, have a sibling bond that knows no end! Both teens took to Instagram on March 26 to tell fans that they got matching ink — two halves of a Yin Yang symbol. Check out Paris’ sweet message below:
/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️
“You are with me and I am with you,” Prince also wrote. Aww.
Paris Jackson — PICS
Of course, this isn’t Paris’ first tattoo. She honored her late father Michael Jackson in 2016 by getting a huge tattoo of the cover art from his 1991 album Dangerous, and she has others that are a tribute to him, too:
HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris and Prince’s new tattoos?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP