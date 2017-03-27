Courtesy of Instagram

Paris and Prince Jackson are not just sister and brother — they’re besties, and now they’ve got the ink to prove it! See the pic of their new matching tattoos, and read their sweet messages to each other, right here.

Paris Jackson, 18, and her younger brother Prince Jackson, 15, have a sibling bond that knows no end! Both teens took to Instagram on March 26 to tell fans that they got matching ink — two halves of a Yin Yang symbol. Check out Paris’ sweet message below:

“You are with me and I am with you,” Prince also wrote. Aww.

Of course, this isn’t Paris’ first tattoo. She honored her late father Michael Jackson in 2016 by getting a huge tattoo of the cover art from his 1991 album Dangerous, and she has others that are a tribute to him, too:

Paris Michael Jackson got her tattoo today, letters from her father, so sweet. #parisjackson and Austin Brown her cousin. A post shared by Justin lewis (@dermagraphink) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

