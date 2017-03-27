Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Paris & Prince Jackson: Siblings Get Matching Tattoos & They’re Perfect — Pic

Mon, March 27, 2017 11:40am EDT by 1 Comment
Paris Jackson New Tattoo
Courtesy of Instagram
View Gallery
46 Photos

Paris and Prince Jackson are not just sister and brother — they’re besties, and now they’ve got the ink to prove it! See the pic of their new matching tattoos, and read their sweet messages to each other, right here.

Paris Jackson, 18, and her younger brother Prince Jackson, 15, have a sibling bond that knows no end! Both teens took to Instagram on March 26 to tell fans that they got matching ink — two halves of a Yin Yang symbol. Check out Paris’ sweet message below:

/yin/ [in Chinese philosophy] the passive female principle of the universe, characterized as female and sustaining and associated with structure, night, the moon, fluidity, calmness, the earth, darkness, cold, death, and ascends energy. /yang/ the active male principle of the universe, characterized as male and creative and associated with function, the sky and sun, speed, expression, heaven, heat, light, birth, and descends energy. sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

“You are with me and I am with you,” Prince also wrote. Aww.

Paris Jackson — PICS

Of course, this isn’t Paris’ first tattoo. She honored her late father Michael Jackson in 2016 by getting a huge tattoo of the cover art from his 1991 album Dangerous, and she has others that are a tribute to him, too:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris and Prince’s new tattoos?

More Paris Jackson News:

Paris Jackson Reveals To Jimmy Fallon How Zac Efron Completely Broke Her Heart
Paris Jackson Admits She Was Her Dad's 'Favorite': 'I Was Perfect' In His Eyes
Paris Jackson: My Dad, Michael, 'Was The Strongest Person I Know'

ad