REX/Shutterstock

It’s official: The Oakland Raiders are headed to Las Vegas! The team received approval from the NFL to make the move to Southern Nevada on March 27. Did they finally secure a new stadium? You have to read this!

The Raiders are going on down to Vegas!

The Raiders were granted the move by the NFL in a 31-1 vote to approve the relocation, a source told ESPN‘s Adam Schefter. The team needed 24 votes, and the only team that reportedly voted against them were the Miami Dolphins, according Schefter. The vote went down at an Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

Raiders to Vegas: 31-1 Miami opposed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2017

The Raiders released an official statement following the relocation news: “My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness,” Raiders owner, Mark Davis said in the official statement posted by the team. “I would like to thank Commissioner [Roger] Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality.”

The second part of Davis’ statement was a direct message to Oakland’s fans: “The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA. We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”

The Raiders are still set to play in Oakland throughout 2017, and potentially longer. Davis told ESPN that he plans to stay in Oakland for the next two NFL seasons.

If the team wants out of Oakland by 2019, they will be forced to find a stadium to play in. This is due to the fact that they’re slated to be sharing UNLV’s stadium. However, it won’t be open until 2020.

Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr, 25, spoke out about the move with mixed emotions.

This will mark the third move for the Raiders in franchise history. The team relocated to Los Angeles in 1982, before they headed back to Oakland in 1995. The Raiders also join two other NFL teams who’ve made moves in the past 15 months — The Rams to LA, and the Chargers to LA.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the move?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.