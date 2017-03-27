North Carolina Bathroom Bill Will Cost State $4B In Lost Biz: Prejudice Doesn’t Pay

REX/Shutterstock

While North Carolina’s GOP has promised that its ‘bathroom bill’ wouldn’t hurt the state’s revenue, it’s proving to be the opposite. The law limiting trans rights could cost NC nearly $4 billion when stars like Bruce Springsteen refuse to enter the state. Prejudice doesn’t pay.

The so-called “bathroom bill” passed one year ago in North Carolina will cost the state an estimated $3.75 billion in lost business over the next 12 years, according to a lengthy analysis and compilation of public records from the Associated Press. Bill HB2 is the contentious law that bans transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice; they’re now required to use restrooms corresponding with the sex they were assigned at birth in many public spaces. The law also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from anti discrimination protections.

Being in the business of being prejudiced is becoming expensive for North Carolina. The state is losing significant deals that they were counting on to lift their economy, but major companies, events, and franchises are backing out do to the discriminatory law. A planned PayPal facility would have given the state $2.66 billion by 2028 and created 400 jobs, according to the AP.

Adidas was supposed to build its first US sports shoe factory in High Point, which would create 160 jobs, but has opted to move the facility to Atlanta. Voxpro wanted to create “hundreds” of jobs in the Raleigh area, but couldn’t go through with it. “We couldn’t set up operations in a state that was discriminating against LGBT” people, Dan Kiely, Voxpro founder and CEO, told AP. All in all, HB2 has reportedly cost the state an estimated 2900 jobs.

It’s not just businesses avoiding the state. The NCAA is boycotting holding championships in North Carolina as long as the law is on the books, and that will likely cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars. Superstars like Ringo Starr and Bruce Springsteen refuse to hold concerts in the state anymore, either. A recently canceled Ringo show meant the town missed out on $33,000.

Bruce canceled his April 2016 show in Greensboro immediately after the law was passed, and released a statement in support of the LGBT community: “Some things are more important than a rock show and this fight against prejudice and bigotry — which is happening as I write — is one of them.” Are North Carolina legislators finally going to see that their law is even destructive toward them?

