Nicki Minaj Sliding Into Nick Cannon’s DMs After Mariah Carey Diss: He’s So ‘Sexy’

SHADE ALERT to the fullest! Nicki Minaj hates Mariah Carey and to add more drama to their never ending feud, Nicki’s going after her ex! HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Nicki finds Nick Cannon ‘sexy’ and recently slid into his DMs.

Mariah Carey, 47, is going to be lit, and not in a good way, when she finds out Nicki Minaj, 34, has been getting cozy with her ex, Nick Cannon, 36. Nicki, who by all means is a single woman, stumbled across the former American’s Got Talent host’s Instagram page and went straight to his DMs to shower him with compliments.

“Nicki instantly fell in love with his Vlog. He was being his funny, quirky self while dropping knowledge at the same time and Nicki was captivated,” a source close to the “Truffle Butter” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com. “You know she loves a smart, conscious, and sexy brotha who’s down for the cause.

“She was [even] turned on looking at his hot a** body in his workout pics,” the source continues. “She DMed him on some cool stuff, letting him know she admires his work and his talents. He was thankful of course. It would be a lie to say Nicki doesn’t think he’s sexy because she does. She’s interested in connecting with him to see what can happen from there.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Nicki and Mariah are doing the most to shade each other. And Mariah loved having Nicki’s nemesis Remy Ma, 36, featured on her “I Don’t” remix with YG! “Anything that Mariah can do that would get under Nicki’s skin is something she will be interested in at all times. This track with Remy was very calculated even though Remy doesn’t bash Nicki in the song,” another source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com.

“Working with other artists that share her hate for Nicki is something that gets the creative juices flowing for Mariah. Plan on seeing more subtle shade like this coming from Mariah real soon.”

