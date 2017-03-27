Nebraska Teen, 16, Kills Her Baby: Ordered To Delete Facebook & Avoids Jail Time

Image Courtesy of Omaha Police Dept.

This horrifying story just took another shocking turn. The Nebraska teen that threw her newborn baby out of the window after giving birth at her home has been sentenced, and the order is unbelievable. Antonia Lopez won’t go to jail; instead, she must delete her Facebook.

This is stunning. Antonia Lopez, the 16-year-old who was arrested after killing her baby on Sept. 30, 2016, had received a bizarre sentence for the homicide. Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Christopher Kelly ruled that Antonia will have to live in a group home, do 50 hours of community service, go to therapy, and delete her Facebook. She wasn’t ordered to go to prison for throwing her newborn out of a window.

The sentence was softened from the potential 20 years she faced for felony child abuse resulting in death, because they decided to try her in juvenile court instead of as an adult. The therapy and group home were meant to teach her about the severity of her crime, since she seemed to think it was less dire than it is. But why the Facebook order? The Omaha World Herald reports the judge wanted her off Facebook because of the hundreds of angry comments she has received since her trial went public.

It’s no wonder why people are so upset. Antonia allegedly gave birth unexpectedly, and reacted in panic by throwing the newborn out of the second-story window. She then ran to tell her mom what happened. She said she believed the baby was a stillborn, but it was alive. Unfortunately, it didn’t survive the fall, and Antonia’s mother turned her in to the police and performed CPR on the baby until they arrived. Until Antonia is moved to the group home, she will remain incarcerated, though her lawyer insists she’s not a risk.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Antonia’s sentence? Is it too much, too little, or a goo punishment for her crime? Let us know!