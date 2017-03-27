Muslim Women’s Day: 12 Powerful Female Muslims You Should Know

REX/Shutterstock

In honor of the very first Muslim Women’s Day, we’re honoring some of the most influential Muslim women you will likely recognize for their work in the public eye. Check ’em out here!

This year’s Women’s History Month ends with a brand new day of recognition: Muslim Women’s Day on March 27. The day is meant not only to encourage action to bring equality to Muslim women, but to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions to society of these diverse females. Anyone can participate simply by sharing stories and videos from these women on social media and supporting the #MuslimWomensDay hashtag on social platforms.

There are so many important women to recognize on this day, including some celebrities you may have never even known identified as Muslim. Janet Jackson, 50, who was originally a Jehovah’s Witness, converted to become a follower of the Islamic faith after marrying Muslim Wissam Al Manna in 2012. Obviously, this is a far cry from the days she would rock barely-there outfits during her performances, so it’s quite a commitment!

The late David Bowie’s wife, Iman, also identifies as Muslim, although she has said she does not practice the religion regularly, and her wedding to the rock legend was held in a church. Her name, “Iman,” actually means ‘faith’ in Arabic.

Of course, one of the most influential female Muslims is Malala Yousafzai, 19, whose fight human rights and education for women in her home country of Pakistan has become an international movement. She gained notoriety after she was nearly killed by a Taliban member in 2012 and then used her recognition to spread her message of the importance of women’s education. She became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in 2014.

HollywoodLifers, click through the gallery above to see more influential Muslim women. Did you know all of these women were Muslim? Which surprised you the most?

