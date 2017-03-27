Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving In Together? ‘In A Hurry’ To Take Next Step

REX/Shutterstock

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking their relationship to the next level? He plans to invite her to move in once the renovations to his Kensington Palace apartment are complete, according to a March 27 report, and the Prince is being rather impatient about it!

“Prince Harry, 32, keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready,” a palace source tells Daily Mail of the royal’s sudden interest in the apartment renovations. “He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan Markle, 35,” the insider adds. Ooh!

Prince Harry and the Suits actress have been dating since summer 2016, and it looks like he’s getting ready to settle down with her! While we’re not quite sure if we believe the reports that he and Meghan have been secretly engaged to be married since the end of last year, moving in together definitely seems likely. So exciting!

Furthermore, we all know that Meghan has visited her beau tons of times at his “bachelor pad” (Nottingham Cottage), but this new apartment is a much bigger deal, as it’s located near where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live. “It’s sweet that Harry and Meghan will be living next to Prince William, 34, and Kate Middleton, 35,” the source adds. Talk about having good neighbors!

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that the couple is no longer keeping their romance a secret. Harry proudly flaunted his love for Meghan by taking her as his date to a friend’s destination wedding in Jamaica, telling the world that they’re in it for the long haul. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be getting ready to move in together? Or are they going a little too fast? Tell us what you think!

