March Madness: Vote For The Teams Who You Think Will Dominate The Final Four

We’re getting closer to the March Madness National Championship! Oregon, South Carolina, Gonzaga and North Carolina are your Final Four teams, and you can vote on them right here! And, click inside to get your updated bracket!

We’re one step closer to seeing who will take home the National Championship on April 3. But first, we will see Gonzaga take on South Carolina on April 1 at 6:09 PM ET, followed by Oregon Vs North Carolina at 8:39 PM ET.

Cast your predictions below, to see who will take the win in this weekend’s upcoming Semi Finals round of March Madness! And, there’s no need to worry — you have all week to cast your votes. The polls will close on game-day, [Saturday, April 1] just before the start of the games! AND, don’t forget to scroll to the bottom of this post to receive your updated, printable bracket!

Gonzaga Vs South Carolina

Oregon Vs North Carolina

The Tar Heels — aka, a March Madness veteran team, since this is their 20th Final Four overall. They pulled an insane win over Kentucky on March 26 when Luke Maye, 20, made an incredible last-second shot that gave them the victory 75-73! Now, if he continues to be the clutch player he’s proved to be throughout the tournament, then the Tar Heels can survive their redemption tour. Not to mention, they’re insane when it comes to rebounding.

Gonzaga has been a true cinderella-story throughout March Madness, and it’s one of the main reasons we love them. As some people would put it, Gonzaga has been the underdog in the tourney. But, don’t underestimate them. Although Nigel Williams-Goss, 22, has struggled with consistency throughout the first four rounds, if he comes to the Final Four ready to perform, then Gonzaga is about to be a top contender.

Oregon. You’ve got to love the energy that these guys bring to the court. With a weapon like Tyler Dorsey, 21, who basically can’t miss a shot, Oregon’s got a solid offensive plan. Then you have rebound abilities from stand-out players like Jordan Bell and Dillon Brooks, 21. That’s something that Oregon has that sets them apart from the rest — versatile players with strong offensive and defensive skills.

Last, but certainly not least, South Carolina. We have to say, the Gamecocks are the team that’s surprised us the most throughout the tournament. Many people wouldn’t have even expected them to get this far, but they’ve showed out and upped their scoring average, which seemed to have been their handicap. While their defense has been prominent and super strong, their offense has been another story, especially before the start of March Madness. However, the Gamecocks made it to the Final Four, so we’re looking for another surprise from them on Saturday!

