Mama June Freaks After Seeing Skin Removal Stitches: ‘I Look Like Frankenstein’

Poor Mama June! The matriarch of the ‘Boo Boo’ family broke down during the March 24 episode of ‘From Not To Hot’ when she sees the aftermath of her skin removal surgery. She sobs that her stitches make her ‘look like Frankenstein’!

A little-discussed aspect of a massive weight loss is the un-glamorous side: extra skin. Everyone talks about the success, how good you look, how hard you worked, but no one wants to talk about the pain, shame, and second-guessing that comes with the removal of the sagging leftovers after losing a lot of weight. Luckily, Mama June Shannon bravely brought this conversation into the light on the March 24 episode of From Not To Hot, where she deals with the very real repercussions of the surgery. Click through the gallery above to see her scary stitches.

“I thought this surgery was going to make me feel better but it hasn’t,” she said, writhing in agony and utterly devastated by the appearance of her unsightly stitches. “My body looks like Frankenstein and I hate that I did this.” Poor thing!

She also learned a little too late about one of the scary side-effects: possible permanent numbness in her abdomen. We sure hope that doesn’t happen! This info sends her into a spiral, freaking her out and then locking herself in her bedroom.

She even decides not to continue with the treatments. “I’m over it, I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding, I don’t care about the photo shoot, I don’t care about any of it. I’m done,” she weeps. She even threatens to fire her manager if she keeps pushing her to do the next procedure to remove her “turkey neck and bat wing” arms. We hope she feels better and powers through in the next episode, because she’s worked so hard for this!

