Malia Obama Just Brought Back The Windbreaker: Here’s How You Can Wear The 90s Trend

Malia Obama rocked one of the coolest street-style looks we’ve seen all spring as she suited up in the hottest outerwear trend of the current season: the windbreaker. That’s right, the colorful 90s jacket is back in a big way, and we have all the tips you need for mastering the cool look with the same effortless ease as Malia.

Even though Malia Obama, 18, was born in 1998 and didn’t get to live through all of the interesting fashion moments of the decade, the trendy teen is all about the major 90s fashion resurgence — and she also totally mastered so many of the looks! From her light-wash, high-waisted “mom jeans” to her colorful windbreaker, we love the modern twist she gives these nostalgic silhouettes. Not only are her looks trendy and cool, but they’re also effortless and practical, and that’s why we can’t wait to emulate her style — especially since she’s totally making the windbreaker happen.

The teen looked relaxed as she wore the jacket over her go-to light-wash, relaxed jeans, which she wore cuffed to highlight her K-Swiss high top sneakers, as she headed out in NYC with friends on March 26 — it was the perfect Sunday outfit, and her choice of outerwear was practical and trendy, too.

Want to rock a windbreaker? Take a tip from Malia and opt for a casual outfit — the jacket can work so well over your favorite pair of jeans and a t-shirt — it’s a great way to infuse a trendy ’90s vibe into staples you already have hanging in your closet. Not only does the trend look cool during this transitional season, but it’s also a perfect look for a cool summer night, paired with shorts or a breezy summer dress — you’ll be wearing the windbreaker for months to come.

Not only are we seeing windbreakers everywhere we turn, but the lightweight jacket is a functional choice for the upcoming months. From Urban Outfitters to Alexander Wang, we’ve spotted a slew of windbreaker jackets that fit every style and budget, so there’s no shortage of styles if you’re hoping to recreate Malia’s outfit.

I’m obsessed with all things from the decade and I love the inherently cool, covetable vibe Malia infuses in her retro looks. Do you agree? Are you here for the windbreaker or is it one trend that you don’t plan on trying out?

