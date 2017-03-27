FameFlyNet

Malia Obama is taking NYC by storm! The former first daughter was spotted out with friends on an exciting Sunday fun-day, March 26, and the photos are so cute! Check out her casual street style!

Malia Obama, 18, is making the most of her stay in NYC and we love that stunning smile of hers! The young trendsetter was photographed out in the big city with some friends on Sunday, March 26, where she looked happier than ever.

She enjoyed a day out with some pals on her weekend off from her film internship at The Harvey Weinstein Company. The former first daughter looked super chic, yet comfy and casual in loose capri jeans, white high-tops, and a multi-colored windbreaker. And, while we loved her classic street style, it was her new ombre that made our heads turns. The aspiring filmmaker debuted her new half-blonde do’ while out in NYC on Feb. 28. And, we’re officially obsessed!

Malia’s got to be a master of the city streets by now since she’s been taking in as much as she can while living there for her Tribeca internship. She’s already taken in a few broadway shows, including “The Price” with her father, President Barack Obama, 55! City goers went wild on the streets, Feb. 24, while the 44th U.S. President stepped out for a daddy-daughter day with Malia.

The eldest of the Obama children migrated to NYC from the White House on Jan. 30. She’s taking time to gain experience in the film industry before she attends Harvard this fall. Impressive, right?! She’s even worked for Lena Dunham, 30, on the set of Girls. And, Malia’s even reportedly been getting numerous modeling offers. However, although we think she’d be the perfect model, she’s allegedly turned them all down. Her love for film is where she really wants to be, so being in front of the camera apparently isn’t for her. Either way, Malia is a rockstar!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Malia’s NYC street style?

