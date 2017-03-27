Kim Kardashian Ready To Have 3rd Baby Despite Scary Health Risks? ‘I’m Going To Try’

Courtesy of E!

Kim Kardashian has always dreamed of giving Saint and North more siblings, but can her body handle another pregnancy? The reality star is ‘going to try’ to have baby number three, despite facing scary health risks in the past. Here’s the scoop!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has babies on the brain! It’s no secret that the mother-of-two has always wanted a provide a big family for her children, but at what cost? You probably remember that Kim faced serious health risks related to her placenta with baby number two, her son Saint. Nevertheless, a sneak peak for next week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians proves she’s considering having a third child with Kanye West.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” she tells her mother Kris Jenner, who almost cannot believe her ears. “You’re in so much pain – don’t do something that would put you in grave danger,” the momager replies. After all, it was Kim herself who called her first pregnancy with North a “high-risk” one due to a certain condition called preeclampsia. “It causes your body and face to swell, and that was very uncomfortable for me,” she confessed to ET back in 2015. “I had early-onset preeclampsia and I had to deliver at 34 weeks, almost six weeks early.”

With two challenging pregnancies under the Selfish author’s belt, doctors are warning her that a third child would be too dangerous to her health, especially if she were to suffer from placenta accreta again. The condition itself is life-threatening, and if momma isn’t healthy, there’s a high chance the baby won’t be born healthy either. That’s the last thing friends and family want for Kim! Even though two children is a small number in the mother’s eyes, North and Saint have SO many cousins from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s side.

