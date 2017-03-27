Kim Kardashian May Be Risking Her Life Trying For Third Baby — Doctor Speaks

SplashNews

On a new ‘KUWTK’, Kim Kardashian revealed that she wanted baby no. 3, despite her doctors’ opinion that it’s too risky. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY spoke with an OBGYN, who wouldn’t advise Kim to try for a third baby because there could be potentially fatal consequences.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kim Kardashian, 36, admitted in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip. “I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” she continued.

Seeing as Kim suffered from multiple issues during her first pregnancy with North West, 3, which included, preeclampsia, and placenta accreta, there are multiple ways these conditions can come back to affect her, if she chooses to have a third child.

Preeclampsia

When Kim was pregnant with North, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which Beverly Hills M.D. and O.B.G.Y.N. Dr. Bruce Lee, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY is a “very serious condition causing one’s blood pressure to soar.” Although Kim didn’t go through the same condition with her second child, Saint, 1, Dr. Lee said that if Kim decides to have a third child, she is “still at risk” for experiencing preeclampsia.

Basically, if Kim chooses to go through with a third pregnancy, her doctors will need to closely monitor her, Lee said. “This can be done by having her blood pressure checked on an ongoing basis. High blood pressure puts someone in danger of brain injury, along with liver and kidney failure and blood clots.” Wow.

Dr. Lee also revealed that preeclampsia can affect an unborn child. “It can be dangerous for the baby, as it can prevent blood flow to the placenta, and can cause premature births, and even death.” Omg.

Placenta accreta

Kim also experienced placenta accreta when she was pregnant with North. Lee said that this can put her at “high risk for developing it again with a third birth.” In fact, Lee admitted that the possibility of getting placenta accreta “increases with every pregnancy.”

So, if Kim were to be pregnant with her third child and she went into early labor, Lee said she could suffer from “massive bleeding.” If that occurs, “it could reduce blood flow and oxygen to the baby, thus harming the baby.” This is frightening.

Vaginal Bleeding

Vaginal Bleeding is another condition Kim could suffer if she were to go through with a third pregnancy, due to her past conditions. “With severe vaginal bleeding, the average blood loss is between 3,000-5,000 milliliters,” Lee revealed. If this were to happen: “A blood transfusion would be required in 90% of these cases and there is 7% mortality rate for mothers.”

All in all, Dr. Lee’s take on Kim’s idea to go through with a third pregnancy is to not go through with it. “Kim has been extremely fortunate to have two healthy babies,” Lee said. “[But] I would strongly advise her not to take the risk of getting pregnant a third time. She needs to understand the possible dire consequences.” This sounds serious.

It’s understandable that Kim would want to expand her family since she has so many sisters and her brother, of course. However, like Kris Jenner, 61, said in the episode’s preview, “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.” We’re with you Kris! All Kim wants to do is give little North and Saint more siblings, but, we hope that she makes a safe decision!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim’s plan to want to try for a third baby?

