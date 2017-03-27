Katy Perry Wore Bright Blue Eye Makeup UNDER Her Eyes: Would You Try The Trend?

AP Images

Katy Perry headed to Elton John’s birthday party on March 25th and she went with a very bold makeup look. She opted to wear bright blue eye makeup underneath her eyes, and it looked so cool! Do you think this is something we should try or should we leave it for the celebs to do? VOTE.

Katy Perry, 32, looked fabulous when she arrived at Elton John’s 70th birthday party in LA on March 25th and she went with a full rocker girl look. Katy looked so punk in her sequin dress with fishnet tights but it was her hair and makeup that stole the show.

Katy looked like a rock and roll star when she arrived on the red carpet in this sleeveless, sequin halter Rasario wrap dress with fishnet tights underneath, Charlotte Olympia peep-toe pumps, an Edie Parker clutch, huge dangling Celine earrings, and Neil Lane jewelry. We have to talk about Katy’s hair and makeup which was done by hair stylist, Chris Appleton, and makeup artist, Anthony H. Nguyen, because it was so cool.

On her eyelids, Katy rocked a bright turquoise eyeliner with a sexy cat-eye on the ends. The thick liner took up her entire eyelid and she added extra drama with super long lashes. The coolest part of her eye makeup, though, is that UNDER her eyes, was a little turquoise circle on both sides. Instead of putting the blue eyeliner fully under her eye, she opted for just a little dot underneath each eye, adding a pop to her look, without looking too done up.

While it’s quite hard to pull off a thick eyeliner under your eyes in a bright color, Katy just proved that now we can add a little pop of color to under our eyes without going overboard. What do you guys think of her cool eye makeup? Do you think this is something we should all start doing? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.