Karlie Redd Meets Kirk Frost’s Alleged Love Child For The 1st Time In ‘L&HH’ Trailer

Image Courtesy of VH1

OMG! Karlie Redd always makes it her mission to find out the truth, and on this week’s episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ she decides to meet Kirk Frost’s alleged love child. We have the EXCLUSIVE teaser clip of Karlie visiting Jasmine Washington!

Jasmine Washingston, 27, is sticking to her story that Kirk Frost, 47, fathered her love child and cheated on his wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34. The reality star shockingly decides to invite Karlie Redd, 38, over to her apartment to prove she’s telling the truth, in HollywoodLife.com‘s EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the March 27 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Jasmine says, “One thing Kirk’s not going to do is drag my name through the mud. Mimi [Faust] might have not wanted to listen to the lies Kirk’s been telling, but I know somebody will.”

“I haven’t seen Kirk since the night I dropped our secret. That also means that he hasn’t seen his son,” Jasmine says during her confessional. “The money he’s been throwing me and towards this apartment has stopped coming too. So at this point, I’m forced to move out and find a place for me and Kannon [Mekhi Washington] to call home.” Jasmine decides to call Karlie “out of the blue,” and it’s clear her co-star came over for only one reason — to see Kirk’s alleged love child.

Even though Karlie still tries to press her about Kirk really being the father, Jasmine boldly claims, “I wouldn’t be sitting here lying about something as serious as this.” Karlie starts to believe her allegations even more, since Jasmine was living in Kirk and Rasheeda’s old apartment building, like she said. Another woman then brings Kannon back home and Karlie’s expression says it all. She begins, “I see my patience has paid off. I’m finally about to lay eyes on this baby.”

Karlie added, “Rasheeda needs to know if there’s a baby out in the world looking like the spitting image of her husband.” Last week, viewers found out that Jasmine is in a three-way relationship with Rodney Bullock and Keanna Arnold. Now, after watching Karlie’s shocked reaction to seeing Jasmine’s baby for the first time, we can’t imagine what surprises are still in store!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jasmine’s baby really is Kirk’s love child? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.