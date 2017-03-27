Courtesy of FOX

From one outspoken star to another! Kanye West is reportedly being pursued as a replacement for Simon Cowell on the ‘American Idol’ reboot. Ryan Seacrest is allegedly relaunching the hit show and thinks Yeezy should join the judging panel!

Simon Cowell, 57, is widely recognized for being American Idol’s brutally honest judge, but he sure knows the “it factor” when he sees it! Few could fill his shoes, but now NBC is reportedly courting Kanye West, 39, to join the judging panel on the proposed revival of the hit show, according to RadarOnline.com. The network is allegedly going the extra mile to get the rapper on board! “Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it,” an insider told the publication. Could Yeezy be the perfect fit?!

American Idol‘s 15-year run ended in April 2016, however many are hoping the show will be revamped with a new style and swag, since the singing competition is already a household name. “Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell,” the source told Radar. “If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that’s a happy result for NBC.” The rapper has supposedly reached out to an A-list insider to give him some advice. “Kanye’s weighing the options and is even grilling Jennifer Lopez on what’s involved,” their source added.

“It’s not an easy gig, but the offer he’s got is proving to be very hard to refuse,” the publication’s source claims. It’s still not a confirmed deal, since JLo was recently asked about the reboot during NBCU Summer Press Day in March. “I haven’t heard anything about that. So I know nothing about that,” she said to reporters. The singer departed from American Idol after two seasons, so she could reportedly focus on her family, film career and other creative ventures!

Kanye is one of the most outspoken stars, so if they did secure him as a judge, we’re sure fans would get a kick out of his feedback to contestants! Yeezy jokingly auditioned for a ticket to Hollywood in 2015. It looks like we could see him again, this time, on the other side of the table!

