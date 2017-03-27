REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely horrifying. After Jodie Sweetin, 35, ended her engagement to Justin Hodak, he reportedly freaked out causing her to call 911. She was allegedly afraid for his life, as he was threatening to commit suicide — and he ended up getting arrested.

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin‘s split from fiancé Justin Hodak was anything but amicable. After a year-long engagement, the two got in a giant fight that caused their break up, and he threatened to end his life, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Jodie reportedly called the police after he stormed out and told them he was threatening to kill himself. When they arrived, she informed them there was a gun in one of the bedrooms. However, after running his name through the system, the police discovered his possession of the gun was illegal since he was actually a felon; when he arrived home later on, he was arrested. He was reportedly bailed out hours later.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating, but revealed through reps last week that they had decided to call off the relationship. Just two weeks ago, the pair were together on the orange carpet for the 2017 Kids Choice Awards. Jodie shared a sweet photo of her with Justin and their kids.

“What a great time @justinhodak_ and I had with the girls at the @nickelodeon #kca Kids Choice Awards last night,” she captioned the photo. Jodie has a daughter Zoie, 8, with her second husband Cody Herpin, and another daughter, Beatrix, 6, with her third husband, Morty Coyle.

Production just started on season three of Fuller House, so it’s nice to know that Jodie will have her TV family to lean on during this tough time.

