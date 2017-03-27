Jared Padalecki Welcomes Only Daughter: See His Adorable Baby Girl’s 1st Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

What a beauty! Jared Padalecki is officially the father of a precious baby girl — and he’s finally shared his newborn daughter with the world. And seriously, the infant, whom the ‘Supernatural’ star shares with his wife Genevieve, is absolutely perfect! See her here.

Jared Padalecki, 34, is officially a three-time dad, and his newborn baby girl, Odette Elliott, is beyond adorable! Jared and his wife Genevieve, 36, welcomed baby Padalecki number three on Mar. 17, and we just love how the two have already shared a photo of their newest bundle of joy — WHAT a sweetie, right?

Genevieve announced the exciting news of Odette’s birth on Mar. 27 with a touching message and heartfelt Instagram pic. “Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!! 👶🏼💗,” Genevieve shared on social media. “I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever.”

The star continued, “Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can’t wait to see how you guys are customizing your hearts! 💗😍.”

The adorable infant joins big brothers Thomas Colton, 5, and Austin Shepherd, 3, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about getting a new sibling. Jared and Genevieve announced they were expecting again back in November in a super casual yet cute way. Appearing on the Nov. 7 episode of Live! With Kelly, the former Gilmore Girls star mentioned that he’s a “father-of-two, about to be father-of-three.” Talk about an exciting baby bombshell!

Even sweeter though, after his announcement, the camera panned over to his off-stage wife, and she was beaming while showing off her tiny baby bump. Jared and Genevieve, who both were on Supernatural, currently reside in Austin, Texas. They met on the set of the CW hit when Genevieve had a recurring role back in 2008. They ended up tying the knot two years later. Congrats again, you two! We certainly hope there are more pics where this came from.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t baby Padalecki precious? Do you hope Jared shares more pics of his daughter soon?

