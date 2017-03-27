Japan Avalanche: 8 HS Students Feared Dead In Mountain Disaster

The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Officials fear eight high school students are dead after an avalanche at a ski resort in Japan on March 27. There are also believed to be 30 injuries in the tragic mountain disaster.

A group of students from a Japanese mountaineering club were climbing Mount Nasu on the morning of March 27 when an avalanche struck, possibly killing eight of them, a spokesperson confirms to CNN. Rescue officials said that there were eight people retrieved from the mountain without vital signs, however, there will be no official confirmation of the deaths or identities until a doctor’s report is complete.

Avalanche risk in this area was increased over the last several days following unusual heavy snowfall and rising temperatures. “Typically it tapers off in March, the snowpack settles and it’s okay for climbing and off-piste skiing,” meteorologist Robert Speta explained. “But just recently we had this big spike in snow depth. We had heavy snow that condensed, and then when you have somebody on top of that, that creates a trigger. These are all recipe for avalanche creation.”

Rescue workers were initially unable to reach the Nasu Onsen Family Ski Area due to poor weather conditions, and unfortunately, by the time they arrived, it seems it was too late for some of the climbers. It’s estimated that there are more than 30 people injured, as well, although 32 students and teachers were able to get down the mountain safely.

“[The government] will make every effort to respond to the disaster, while making it a top priority to rescue victims,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. Avalanche advisories remain in affect for the mountain and surrounding area, and snowfall is expected to continue throughout Monday and Tuesday.

