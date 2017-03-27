J.K. Rowling Won’t Insult Slytherins By Letting Trump Kids Into Hogwarts House

REX/Shutterstock

Can someone get the Trump family a healing charm for that sick burn? Because J.K. Rowling just delivered the best Harry Potter-themed insult to the first family! Forget joking that Trump would be a Slytherin, guys; the creator herself doesn’t think he’d even get into Hogwarts!

Let’s hope that President Donald Trump, 70, isn’t a Potterhead, because all his dreams are about to be dashed. J.K. Rowling, 51, tweeted in response to a Harry Potter fan that Trump’s sons and son-in-law wouldn’t make it through the main doors of Hogwarts, let alone be sorted into Slytherin. Ouch!

“Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr.” writer Oliver Willis tweeted on March 27. “You’ve got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver,” J.K. simply responded. Wow! Since the beginning, fans have found parallels between Trump’s presidential campaign and the Harry Potter universe. It’s a common declaration on social media to say that Trump’s just the same as sadistic villain Lord Voldemort, who was actually a Slytherin student when he attended Hogwarts.

Wait a minute; it’s pretty bad when even Voldemort can get into Hogwarts and the Trumps are rejected! Maybe they’re just a simple gaggle of muggles who don’t have the ability to create magic. That’s probably a huge bummer for them, too.

Slytherin Alumni go far! CUT TO MONTAGE of Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 27, 2017

You've got to get the letter before you put on the hat, Oliver. https://t.co/KFvRtrwdpy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 27, 2017

This is far from the first time that J.K. has voiced her opinion about Trump and his views, and she’s gotten into it with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Sean had the gall to scold the Anne Frank Center for not praising Trump’s work to fight anti-semitism, and J.K. leapt to their defense with a scathing tweet. Countdown to when Trump sees this Harry Potter-theme slight and calls her out on Twitter!

