‘Happily Ever After’ Recap: The Twins Show Off Their BFs & Try To Search For Jobs

Where do we even begin with the March 27 episode of ‘The Twins: Happily Ever After’. Emily and Haley tried to find a career as mermaids and sushi models, we met their boyfriends, and they took a DNA test… Needless to say, things got crazy. Click inside for our recap!

Emily and Haley Ferguson continued on their journey to “adult-ing” in the March 27 episode of The Twins: Happily Ever after. Their mom Jill, was still adament that they had to get jobs, grow up, and move out. So, they tried…

The girls tried to figure out what they were good at — They tried to search for the elderly’s lost dentures; That was a fail. They attempted to be naked sushi models (seriously), and that was a fail. Then they met their fairy godmother —aka their employment specialist, Erica — who actually took on the feat of trying to help them find careers.

So, they followed their dreams and went to be mermaids. Yup. But, you know how that one ended… The girls tried to get in the water and were immediately afraid of fish, so needless to say, they didn’t get the job.

At one point, we were introduced to Haley and Emily’s boyfriends… [By the way, NO ONE knew they had boyfriends, so that was a major plot twist]. We got to meet their extremely cute boyfriends when they were having “game night” with all of their friends. The twins discovered that they didn’t know their ethnicity, so they decided to take a DNA text.

And, drum roll please — They discovered that they were European, Jewish, East Asian, Italian and Neanderthals… They thought if they learned about their culture, then Jill wouldn’t kick them out. So, they enlisted a bunch of people from different backgrounds to educate them on their heritage. In the end, the girls claimed they learned more than they ever had in school. But, the episode literally ended with them throwing their “Jewish” dogs a Bark-mitzvah. So…

Not to mention, all of the effort that the Twins put in into “adult-ing” was pretty much a waste because Jill still said that they had to move out. So, we’ll just have to see what happens next week!

