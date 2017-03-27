Jared & Genevieve Padalecki: ‘Supernatural’ Stars Welcome Baby #3 — A Girl

Image Courtesy of Instagram

And baby makes 5! Jared Padalecki & his wife Genevieve have officially grown their family after the birth of their 3rd bundle of joy, and we could not be happier for the ‘Supernatural’ stars! We can only imagine how excited their adorable sons must be too — get all the details surrounding the birth here.

Congratulations to Jared Padalecki, 34, and Genevieve Cortese Padalecki, 36! The adorable Supernatural actors welcomed their third child on Mar. 17, announcing the news via Instagram on Mar. 27. And we can just bet the newly-expanded family of five is absolutely overjoyed about their new addition! After all, Jared and Genevieve are already the proud parents of two boys: Thomas, 4, and Austin, 3 — and now they BOTH get to be big brothers!

Thank you to everybody at Live With Kelly for inviting me on, and letting me "spill the beans" about Baby #3… :) #spnfamily #akf A post shared by Jared Padalecki (@jaredpadalecki) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:58am PST

“Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!! 👶🏼💗,” Genevieve shared on social media. “I wanted to celebrate this special occasion by collaborating with one of my favorite brands, @popandsuki, to raise funds for two amazing causes: Planned Parenthood and Human Rights Campaign, who need our help now more than ever.” The star continued, “Help us spread the love and joy Odette has brought us by monogramming your own heart tag. They are super limited edition so will run out quickly! Link to purchase is in my bio. I can’t wait to see how you guys are customizing your hearts! 💗😍.”

Jared, who also starred in Gilmore Girls, casually announced the news of his and Genevieve’s pregnancy in November during an appearance on Live! With Kelly. “I’m a father of two now about to be a father of three in March,” he spilled. But the cutest part? Genevieve was waiting backstage with an ear-to-ear grin on her face! But as crazy as it is, Jared and Genevieve aren’t the only Supernatural stars to have a baby recently!

Their co-star Jensen Ackles, 39, and his wife Danneel Harris Ackles, 37, also welcomed a new addition to their fam — but instead of one baby, they had TWO! The couple welcomed twins back in December — a boy and a girl — and named the little cuties Zeppelin Bram (their son) and Arrow Rhodes (their daughter). We can bet the twins will be having plenty of playdates with baby Padalecki in the future! Congrats again to Jared and Genevieve!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Genevieve and Jared? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

