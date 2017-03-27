‘Game Of Thrones’: Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Just Drop A Major Season 7 Spoiler?

Courtesy of HBO

A Lannister always pays their debts, so Nikolaj Coster-Waldau might be paying dearly for a comment he made that could totally spoil Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’! Find out what the actor revealed right here.

Anyone who has watched at least one episode of Game of Thrones knows that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is totally head-over-heels for his sister Cersei (Lena Headey). Seriously, the two get physical in the pilot and haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other ever since. But that might all change in the upcoming season of the hit HBO series, seeing as Nikolaj recently revealed that someone else may have their eye on his sibling.

“[Jaime]’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally,” Nikolaj told E! News when asked about the scene where Jaime reveals his undying love for his twin. “Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, ‘What am I doing?'”

What?!? What was he about to reveal?!? Is Cersei actually going to look outside her bloodline for someone to love? Will she and Jaime’s fiery, incestuous passionate flame go out? Since the twins only seem to have eyes for each other and their bond is so intense, it’s hard to imagine either one being able to have a relationship with anyone else. Looks like we’ll have to speculate wildly until the show epically returns on July 16!

