iHeartMedia + BMF Media

Aww! Luke Pell may have lost on out being ‘The Bachelor’ to Nick Viall, but he’s found love with one of his castoffs! We’ve got details on how he and Danielle L took their new romance on the road with a hot and steamy weekend together in Miami.

Cuties! Luke Pell didn’t need to become the next Bachelor to still win the heart of one of Nick Viall‘s contestants. He’s been dating Danielle Lombard, 28, — AKA “Danielle L” — for just under a month and the pair took their romance to the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The couple attended the Music Lounge by iHeartMedia + BMF Media on Mar. 24 and sources there tell HollywoodLife.com that they were super affectionate, stealing loving hugs and only had eyes for each other.

The adorable pair first hit it off in L.A. at an iHeartRadio party on March 5 and they’re still going strong. It must be sweet revenge for Luke, 31, to be dating one of the hottest women on Nick’s season, especially since he was cast to be the next Bachelor. After coming in fourth during JoJo Fletcher‘s Bachelorette season, he lost the gig literally at the last-minute as he had his bags packed and was ready to fly to LA to start taping when producers broke the news that Nick got the nod instead.

Finally got my phone fixed and can upload pics again 😄 Such a fun, crazy week in Florida. Thanks @boohoousa for putting on such a fun event and @thestylistla for the romper! Cheers to @vinnyvinsane & @luke__pell. We were the last 3 standing A post shared by Danielle Lombard (@daniellellombard) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Stunning Danielle was sent home by Nick after a two-on-one date in St. Thomas where she told him she was falling in love and he didn’t even crack a smile, realizing he didn’t feel the same way and sent her packing. It’s so cute that the LA nail salon owner has gone on to find a new man from Bachelor Nation who has an open heart and is happy to have her affections. The full cast for Bachelor in Paradise hasn’t been announced yet and there were rumors Luke was going to be headed to the show. Since he’s already found Bachelor love, he probably doesn’t need to look any further for romance.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Luke and Danielle make a cute couple?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.