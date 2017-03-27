Courtesy of Instagram

Cash her at the hair salon, how bow dah? Danielle Bregoli, known for her shocking behavior on ‘Dr. Phil,’ is officially rocking box braids. She just celebrated her 14th birthday and showed off her new look! You’ve got to see her drastic makeover!

Out with the old, in with the new! Danielle Bregoli, 14, famous for her “cash me outside, how bow dat” comment, decided to switch up her look, debuting her edgy new box braids on March 27. The teen appears to have freshly colored her locks and she treated fans to a first peek at her hair transformation via social media. There were mixed opinions on her new ‘do, but she seems to love it! Danielle got “discovered” on the Dr. Phil show a short bit ago, since she was disobeying and mistreating her mom, but hopefully she’ll use her newfound fame to set a better example.

Danielle has big things on the horizon, even though she’s obviously got her fair share of nay-sayers. She was taking production meetings with up to seven different companies about getting her own show and one has now come through. The overnight reality star signed a deal with a major TV production company on March 24, according to TMZ. Producers are reportedly very confident that her story will bring ratings and will have no problem getting picked up!

She appeared on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016, and immediately made headlines after fighting with the audience. Danielle could feel the judgement over her bad behavior, which led her to respond with her infamous catch phrase! She later returned to the show in 2017 and hurled more insults at Dr. Phil. Danielle often finds herself in the press for causing a ruckus, particularly with her mother.

Cops were reportedly called to Danielle’s home 51 times in one year, so people are already expecting a heap of drama on her reality show. Danielle hasn’t confirmed the TV show rumors, but she did recently celebrate her 14th birthday with a cake and some candles, sharing a pic on March 26! The teen clearly loves to switch up her look and doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

